Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $897,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 13,568,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

