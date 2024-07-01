Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $572,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 32.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 54.2% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,658 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.36.

View Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $595.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,943. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.