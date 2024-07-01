Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 99,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,471,000 after acquiring an additional 837,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,683. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.44. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

