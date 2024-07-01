Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,300 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 58.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Copart by 22.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $559,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Down 1.1 %

CPRT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,202,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.