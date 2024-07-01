Decred One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.37 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Decred has a market cap of $238.87 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $14.78 or 0.00023534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00078639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010852 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,161,391 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.