Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Down 2.0 %
CREI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 73.50 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 661,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.01.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
