Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Down 2.0 %

CREI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 73.50 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 661,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.01.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

