Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Culp Stock Up 0.9 %

CULP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 64,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Culp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.