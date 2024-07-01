Costamare Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Costamare has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,480. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

