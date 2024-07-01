Costamare Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Costamare has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Costamare Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CMRE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,480. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CMRE
About Costamare
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costamare
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.