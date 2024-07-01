Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %
CTTAY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 153,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,235. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
