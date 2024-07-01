CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CEO Sells $169,235.00 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CEIX stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.39. The stock had a trading volume of 561,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,711. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

