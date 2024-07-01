ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 5.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

