Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Up 12.6% in June

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,560,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 19,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Confluent Trading Down 2.9 %

CFLT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. 1,749,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after buying an additional 738,147 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.