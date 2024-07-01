Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.60. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

