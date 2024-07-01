Comparing Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Obsidian Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $7.10 billion 2.97 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.61 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.70

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

