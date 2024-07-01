Comparing Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.75 -$4.91 million N/A N/A First Watch Restaurant Group $891.55 million 1.19 $25.39 million $0.38 46.21

First Watch Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 2.52% 4.15% 1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 3 1 2.83

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.42%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Mitchells & Butlers on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

