Comparing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares LM Funding America and Tokens.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LM Funding America
|$12.98 million
|0.78
|-$15.94 million
|($4.14)
|-0.98
|Tokens.com
|$740,000.00
|17.31
|-$10.14 million
|-0.01
|-10.59
Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LM Funding America. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Tokens.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LM Funding America
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Tokens.com
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Profitability
This table compares LM Funding America and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LM Funding America
|-58.81%
|-24.61%
|-22.91%
|Tokens.com
|-454.36%
|-40.05%
|-36.93%
Summary
LM Funding America beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.
