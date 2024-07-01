Comparing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Tokens.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $12.98 million 0.78 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.98 Tokens.com $740,000.00 17.31 -$10.14 million -0.01 -10.59

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LM Funding America. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Tokens.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Summary

LM Funding America beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Tokens.com

(Get Free Report)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.