Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,001. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.