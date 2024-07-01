Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Invests $226,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JGRO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.53. 169,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,521. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $76.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.