Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Invests $226,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

JGRO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.53. 169,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,521. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $76.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

