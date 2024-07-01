Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 8,310,793 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

