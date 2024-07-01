Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BINC. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,542,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BINC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.88. 328,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,680. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.