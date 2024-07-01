CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

