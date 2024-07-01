Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.03. 217,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,953. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $267.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.46.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

