Claro Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded up $8.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,169. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 738.19, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average of $314.36.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,730,552. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

