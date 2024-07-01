Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,084. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

