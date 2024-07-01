Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,662. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

