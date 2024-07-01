Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.25. 2,906,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,481. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

