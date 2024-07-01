Claro Advisors LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $78,001,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded down $10.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.40. The stock had a trading volume of 435,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.59.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

