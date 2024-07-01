Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 190.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,264,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 260,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,214,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 481,536 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

