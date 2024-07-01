Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

