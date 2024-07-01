Claro Advisors LLC Buys 884 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. First American Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.