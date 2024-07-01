Claro Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $181,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after purchasing an additional 654,855 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after purchasing an additional 337,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.06.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.19. 1,925,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,753. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

