Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.09. 6,546,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706,194. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $394.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.