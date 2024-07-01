Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

NFLX stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $673.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

