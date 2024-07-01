Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $51,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,413. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

