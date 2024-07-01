Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 53,901,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,940,441. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

