Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $11.15 on Friday, hitting $1,488.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,325.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,262.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $776.63 and a one year high of $1,518.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

