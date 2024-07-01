Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,033 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 217,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

