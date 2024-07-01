Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $82.82. 211,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.
iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
