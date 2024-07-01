Citigroup Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $750.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $727.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $683.91.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $657.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $618.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.28. Intuit has a 52 week low of $444.19 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

