Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 0.1% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,843,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,522,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.81. 1,548,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,771. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

