Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.63 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 10.7% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

