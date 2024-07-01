China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 689.4 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

JINFF stock remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

