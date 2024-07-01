Chico Wealth RIA Acquires 5,224 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Chico Wealth RIA grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. PG&E makes up about 0.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,612,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $17.13. 5,662,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,734,181. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

