Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 350,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

Chemed stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $542.58. 315,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.05. Chemed has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.