Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.00. 3,028,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.72.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

