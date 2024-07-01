Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 22,500 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

