Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. UFP Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of UFP Technologies worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

UFPT traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.87. 104,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $270.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.27.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

