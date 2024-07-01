Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $206.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.74. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

