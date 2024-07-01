Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) versus iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Critical Contrast

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF – Get Free Report) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iliad and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iliad N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iliad 0 0 0 0 N/A Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iliad and Charge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Charge Enterprises has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 21,328.57%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than iliad.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iliad and Charge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iliad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.01 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -0.11

iliad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises.

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats iliad on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iliad

iliad S.A. provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

