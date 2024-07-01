Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 128732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

